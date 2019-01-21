Menu
    Room On The Broom Live Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Room On The Broom Live

    Room on the Broom flies back into the West End!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 18 months and babes in arms admitted for free but must be on a lap and not a seat. Please ask for a babes in arms tickets at the theatre box office on arrival.
    Running time
    1 hour no interval
    Performance dates
    21 July - 4 September 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 3 and above.
    Access
    There will be a BSL performance on Thursday 11th August at 2pm and a Relaxed Performance on Friday 26th August at 2pm.

    Room On The Broom Live Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (50 customer reviews)

    Adam Nowinski

    21 January 19

    That was as always a great show, brilliant acting and loads of fun for every age.

    Mr Newall

    11 January 19

    This is one of my daughter’s favourite stories and she watches it all the time on TV. This was her first show at a major theatre after seeing several local shows. We loved seeing all the characters and the clever choreography that allowed the actors to change roles and swap puppets. However, it felt about 10 minutes too long as he attention wavered. There wasn’t as much interaction as I had hoped but it was probably also because we were in the Upper Circle.

