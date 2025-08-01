Tickets for Romeo & Juliet at the Actors Church are available now!

Following several years of sold-out outdoor Shakespeare, this hard-hitting Romeo & Juliet adaptation from multi award winning ‘A Place For Us Theatre’ comes to the Actors Church for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets today!

About Romeo & Juliet

Set within the Actors Church – Theatre in the Garden, passion, violence and urgency explode in this bold high energy production. With dynamic staging, visceral performances, heart stopping drama and immersive staging this performance creates an unforgettable theatrical experience.

About ‘A Place for Us’

‘A Place for Us’ is a professional theatre company dedicated to producing high quality innovative performances. We provide a platform for both emerging and established artists

while creating theatre and showcasing diverse talent. We reimagine classics and produce new work, fostering artistic excellence and engaging audiences with dynamic theatrical storytelling.

Fun facts and critical acclaim

‘A Place for Us’ is a multi-award winning Northwest based Theatre company, who work across the UK who produce high quality, inclusive and accessible performances.

Romeo and Juliet is based on an Arthur Brooke poem.

90% of the play is in verse, with only 10% in prose.

Although a story of passionate first love, the play is also full of puns. Even in death, Mercutio manages to joke: 'ask for me tomorrow and you will find me a grave man'.

Please bear in mind

This performance will take place outdoors, on the lawns of the church. Unfortunately, due to two small stone steps there is no step free access.