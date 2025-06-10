Romeo & Juliet Tickets

William Shakespeare’s _Romeo & Julie_t is brought to life by director Henry Maynard. This brand-new production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy focuses on the themes of fate, death, honour, friendship, and duality. Playing at Wilton’s Music Hall for a strictly limited run, book your tickets today.

About Romeo & Juliet

Set in Verona, Italy, Romeo & Juliet tells the story of a pair of star-crossed lovers who believe destiny has brought them together despite their feuding families. Romeo Montague, the son of Lord and Lady Montague, becomes enchanted by Juliet Capulet, who is the daughter of the rival family, the Capulets. With their love being forbidden, will it eventually conquer all?

This fresh and innovative production is directed by Henry Maynard and is one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies, which focuses on the themes of fate, death, honour, friendship, and duality.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

In Shakespeare’s original play, Romeo is 16 years old, and Juliet is 13 years old.

Romeo and Juliet has inspired numerous adaptations across various art forms, including Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.

Please Bear in Mind

There are depictions of violence and suicide.

Romeo & Juliet Cast

Romeo – Kyll Thomas-Cole

Kyll Thomas-Cole Juliet – Lennie Longworth

Lennie Longworth Lord Capulet/Benvolio – Henry Maynard

Henry Maynard Mercutio – Simon Gleave

Simon Gleave Tybalt – Nadav Burstein

Nadav Burstein Duke/Friar Lawrence/Peter – Daniel Chrisotomou

Daniel Chrisotomou Nurse – Vyte Garriga

Romeo & Juliet Creatives