Romeo & Juliet Tickets
William Shakespeare’s _Romeo & Julie_t is brought to life by director Henry Maynard. This brand-new production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy focuses on the themes of fate, death, honour, friendship, and duality. Playing at Wilton’s Music Hall for a strictly limited run, book your tickets today.
About Romeo & Juliet
Set in Verona, Italy, Romeo & Juliet tells the story of a pair of star-crossed lovers who believe destiny has brought them together despite their feuding families. Romeo Montague, the son of Lord and Lady Montague, becomes enchanted by Juliet Capulet, who is the daughter of the rival family, the Capulets. With their love being forbidden, will it eventually conquer all?
This fresh and innovative production is directed by Henry Maynard and is one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies, which focuses on the themes of fate, death, honour, friendship, and duality.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- In Shakespeare’s original play, Romeo is 16 years old, and Juliet is 13 years old.
- Romeo and Juliet has inspired numerous adaptations across various art forms, including Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.
Please Bear in Mind
There are depictions of violence and suicide.
Romeo & Juliet Cast
- Romeo – Kyll Thomas-Cole
- Juliet – Lennie Longworth
- Lord Capulet/Benvolio – Henry Maynard
- Mercutio – Simon Gleave
- Tybalt – Nadav Burstein
- Duke/Friar Lawrence/Peter – Daniel Chrisotomou
- Nurse – Vyte Garriga
Romeo & Juliet Creatives
- Director – Henry Maynard
- Musical Consultant – Nick Hart
- Lighting Design – Rachel Shipp
- Design & Costume – Henry Maynard
- Choreography – Briony O’Callaghan
- Associate Directors – Briony O’Callaghan & Simon Gleave
- Movement Consultant – Matej Matejka