1968 marked a significant turning point in history. With the Russian invasion of Czechoslovakia and the departure of Syd Barrett from Pink Floyd, both the political and cultural landscapes were shaken. This period of uncertainty and change serves as the backdrop for the events that take place in Rock 'n' Roll, the thrilling new production by Tom Stoppard at Hampstead Theatre.

What is Rock ‘n’ Roll about?

“If I was English I wouldn’t care if Communism in Czechoslovakia reformed itself into a pile of pig shit. To be English would be my luck.”

A visiting postgraduate student at Cambridge named Jan breaks with his former instructor, Marxist philosopher Max, and returns to Prague with a suitcase filled with "socially negative music." The next 21 years of Max's family's life are chronicled through the music of rock 'n' roll, while Jan is mired in a Communist police state's dissidence spiral. But beneath the music, Rock ‘n’ Roll is a story of passion and love.

The creatives of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tom Stoppard comes back to Hampstead following the triumphant revival of his play Hapgood in 2015. Having won eight Evening Standard, three Olivier, and five Tony Awards, Stoppard has authored renowned plays like Leopoldstadt, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, and Arcadia.

Director Nina Raine also makes a return to Hampstead. Her previous directorial works there encompass her own production Tiger Country (2011 & 2014) and William Boyd's Longing (2013).

