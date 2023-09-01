Tickets for Robin Hood are available now!

The Actors’ Church is proud to present Robin Hood by Three Inch Fools as part of their Theatre In The Garden Summer Season 2023. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see the family-friendly show that will steal your heart (and maybe a few gold coins too)! Book your tickets now.

About the Three Inch Fools Robin Hood

The Three Inch Fools are back with their calamitous take on the legendary folktale, Robin Hood. The hapless troupe of actors have hit the road with a production that can only be described as… disastrous.

Beneath the Major Oak, this inept troupe of three actors gather to tell the story of Britain’s best-known folktale. The only problem is: no one can agree how the story ought to go! As each actor battles to tell their own version of the legendary tale, our hero Robin must use every string to his bow to bring his band of merry misfits together. Prepare for a riotous summer adventure fit for all the family.

Just like the elusive outlaw himself, this show isn’t sticking around for long! Performing at The Actors Church for a strictly limited run, Robin Hood is the criminally good show fit for the entire family. Book your tickets today.