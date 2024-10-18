Reykjavik London tickets

Reykjavik, the latest drama by renowned playwright Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors and Jack Absolute Flies Again) receives its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre. Directed by National Theatre and RSC alumni Emily Burns, be the first to witness this gripping tale. Book your official tickets today

About Reykjavik

“‘For Those in Peril on the Sea’ makes dying at sea sound like something noble, patriotic. Whereas their husband, son or father has died for one half of a fish and chip supper…”

February 1975. In freezing weather off the coast of Iceland, the sidewinder Graham Greene ices up, heels over, and sinks in seconds, taking fifteen of her crew with her. Such are the realities of the brutal world of trawler fishing. On impulse, despised trawler-owner Donald Claxton flies to Reykjavik to see the survivors, setting in train an evening of drinking, horseplay, romance and story-telling that will change all their lives forever.

It’s Worth the Applause!

Richard Bean is the recipient of an Olivier, two Evening Standard Awards and two Critics Circle Theatre Awards.

Emily Burns is the Resident Director at the National Theatre

This isn’t the first time writer Richard Bean and director Emily Burns have worked together! Their latest project, Jack Absolute Flies Again, received an Olivier nomination at last year's ceremony.

Reykjavik Cast

Charlotte/Einhildur - Sophie Cox

- Sophie Cox Reverend Polkinghorne/Jack Jopling - Matthew Durkan

- Matthew Durkan Lizzie - Laura Elsworthy

- Laura Elsworthy William Claxton/Quayle - Paul Hickey

- Paul Hickey Donald Claxton - John Hollingworth

- John Hollingworth Ricky Toov/Snacker - Adam Hugill

- Adam Hugill Baggie - Matt Sutton

Reykjavik Creatives