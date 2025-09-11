Reunion London tickets

Following its critically acclaimed world première at the Galway International Arts Festival 2024, Reunion transfers to the Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets now!

About Reunion

Set on a remote island off the wild west coast of Ireland, Reunion brings together a fractured family under one roof as a fierce storm rolls in. What begins as a heartfelt gathering soon spirals into a tense, 24-hour emotional whirlwind when an unexpected guest arrives, shaking the fragile peace. Long-buried secrets emerge, old wounds reopen, and the truth threatens to tear them apart.

Reunion is a powerful blend of humour, heartache, and confrontation - an unforgettable exploration of family dynamics, identity, and the legacy of silence, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the Irish Atlantic.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A masterclass’ - The Arts Review

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A joy to watch’ The Irish Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A thundering cracker of pure entertainment’ - Sunday Independent

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Scintillating drama’ - Financial Times

Reunion cast

Aonghus - Ian-Lloyd Anderson

- Ian-Lloyd Anderson Janice - Venetia Bowe

- Venetia Bowe Felix - Stephen Brennan

- Stephen Brennan Ciaran - Leonard Buckley

- Leonard Buckley Holly - Simone Collins

- Simone Collins Maurice - Peter Corboy

- Peter Corboy Stuart - Desmond Eastwood

- Desmond Eastwood Marilyn - Kate Gilmore

- Kate Gilmore Gina - Catherine Walker

Reunion creatives