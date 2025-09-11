Reunion London tickets
Following its critically acclaimed world première at the Galway International Arts Festival 2024, Reunion transfers to the Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets now!
About Reunion
Set on a remote island off the wild west coast of Ireland, Reunion brings together a fractured family under one roof as a fierce storm rolls in. What begins as a heartfelt gathering soon spirals into a tense, 24-hour emotional whirlwind when an unexpected guest arrives, shaking the fragile peace. Long-buried secrets emerge, old wounds reopen, and the truth threatens to tear them apart.
Reunion is a powerful blend of humour, heartache, and confrontation - an unforgettable exploration of family dynamics, identity, and the legacy of silence, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the Irish Atlantic.
It’s worth the applause!
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A masterclass’ - The Arts Review
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A joy to watch’ The Irish Times
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A thundering cracker of pure entertainment’ - Sunday Independent
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Scintillating drama’ - Financial Times
Reunion cast
- Aonghus - Ian-Lloyd Anderson
- Janice - Venetia Bowe
- Felix - Stephen Brennan
- Ciaran - Leonard Buckley
- Holly - Simone Collins
- Maurice - Peter Corboy
- Stuart - Desmond Eastwood
- Marilyn - Kate Gilmore
- Gina - Catherine Walker
Reunion creatives
- Writer and Director - Mark O’Rowe
- Set designer - Francis O’Connor
- Costume designer - Joan O’Clery
- Lighting designer - Sinead McKenna
- Sound designer - Aoife Kavanagh