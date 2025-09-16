Relics London tickets

Ben Ockrent’s new dark comedy is coming to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre for a limited run. Exploring family dynamics and the complexities of relationships, this gripping production will have you looking inward in a thrilling, must-see experience. Book your tickets now for Relics.

About Relics

As four siblings reunite at their family home following their mother’s passing, possessions are divided and tensions rise, especially when a long-buried family secret emerges, shifting the course of their relationships and their lives.

True to form, Liv thinks she can bulldoze her way back to how things used to be. People-pleaser Rob just wants everyone to get along. But Michelle’s had enough of toeing the fragile family line. And with prodigal son Jonny hellbent on pushing everyone’s buttons, they all look set to lose everything their dignity included.

Ben Ockrent’s previous work includes Honey, which was nominated for an Olivier Award as part of the Tricycle Theatre’s season.

Michael Longhurst was previously nominated for the 2012 Evening Standard Award for Best Play for Constellations, as well as for an Olivier Award for Best Revival of Constellations.

