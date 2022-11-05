Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me comes to London’s Kiln Theatre in 2022!

Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed 2021 run, Kiln Theatre and Paines Plough present Amy Trigg's Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me, returning to the Kiln following its regional tour.

What is Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me about?

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is a play by Amy Trigg, joint winner of the 2020 Women's Prize for Playwriting.

Juno is in her twenties. Born with spina bifida, she tries to navigate her life, dealing with loneliness, love, and the feeling of being an unfinished project.

For a long time, I didn't know how it'd work.

Or what I'd be able to feel.

People would ask me if I could have sex, and I'd feign shock and act wildly offended whilst secretly wanting to grab them by the shoulders and be like, "I don't know, Janet!"

Trigg's outstanding debut play is an uproarious and heartfelt story about how crap our incredible lives can be.

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me cast and creatives

Written and performed by Amy Trigg, Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me returns to the stage at Kilburn's Kiln Theatre.

Charlotte Bennett, an artistic director of Paines Plough Theatre Company, directs the production, with design by Jean Chan. The play also features lighting design by Guy Hoare and sound design by Elena Peña. Hana Pascal Keegan is Associate Director.

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me tickets are on sale now!

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me opens at London's Kiln Theatre on 5th November, with performances running until 26th November 2022. So, don't delay. Book your Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me tickets now to avoid missing out on this hilarious and honest performance.

'A tour de force performance' - Ham & High 'Trigg is terrific' - The Telegraph 'enormously entertaining' - The Guardian