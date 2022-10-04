Tickets for Ravenscourt are available to book now!

The highly-anticipated play Ravenscourt is coming to the Hampstead theatre in London. Exploring one woman's journey as she navigates an overwhelmed and exhausted mental-health system, tickets for this play of hope and despair are available to book now!

About Ravenscourt

“Do you think people can change…? I hope so, or I‘ve made a colossal mistake with my career choice!”

The story of Ravenscourt revolves around Lydia, an optimistic mental-health professional who strives to relieve her patients of mental suffering. After giving up her well-paying private practice job, she begins her job as a therapist at Ravenscourt, a place for those who have been left behind by society.

Lydia meets Daniel, a young depressed man, caught in feelings of resentment toward a system that has failed him. Her decisions seem worthwhile at first, until she realises just how much the odds are against Daniel’s recovery. Weighed down by the uncertainty of things getting better for Daniel, one question haunts her mind as she walks the halls of Ravenscourt. Will she fight, or will she surrender?

The cast and creatives of Ravenscourt

Ravenscourt is written by Georgina Burns, an alumnus of Hampstead Theatre’s INSPIRE course for emerging playwrights, and is directed by Tessa Walker, with design by Debbie Duru. The cast includes Josef Davies (1917), Jon Foster (The Salisbury Poisonings), Andrea Hall (Honour) and Lizzy Watts (The Durrells).

Ravenscourt tickets are now available!

Want to see how the story of Lydia and Daniel unfolds? Book your tickets for Ravenscourt today!