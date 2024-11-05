Queen Bette London tickets

The biggest bitch in Hollywood is back. The acclaimed one-woman show retraces the remarkable steps of Bette Davis. Book your official tickets now

What is Queen Bette about?

“I have never been able to keep my mouth shut. Now mine was a voice that couldn’t be ignored”

Bette Davis was a true movie legend. From fledgling stage actress to the queen of the big screen. Davis had an unrivalled film career, thanks to her talent and tenacity. She battled the Studios in an unprecedented attempt to gain independence as an artist, and in doing so became the biggest in the world.

Davis fought hard all her life, had four husbands, two Oscars, played Elizabeth I twice and had a reputation as the biggest bitch in Hollywood. Queen Bette tells the whole story

Facts and Critical Acclaim

★★★★★ ‘An absorbing yet light-hearted docudrama that brings to vivid life one of Hollywood’s pioneering greats. The real royal deal.’ - Stage Noise

‘Vibrant, funny, and tremendously expressive. Dynamically paced, with unexpected stylistic changes developing between scenes to keep us attentive and fascinated.’ - Suzy Goes See

‘Whether you go to get closer to this important and interesting female, or to see Cronin’s astonishing performance and manifestation, just make sure you go. This is a night you won’t forget in a hurry.’ - Lisa Thatcher

Queen Bette Cast

Queen Bette - Jeanette Cronin

Queen Bette Creatives