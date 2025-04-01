Puppy Tickets

Puppy is an outrageous new play that explores the relationship between patriarchy and the boundaries of sex and politics. This sex-positive, female-centric comedy asks the question: why is sex involved in parliamentary decisions? Don’t miss this powerful and riotous new production that promises to inspire, empower, and make you roar with laughter. Book your tickets now!

About Puppy

Two young women meet late one night in a car park, and immediately fall in love… while dogging. With all their friends watching, they explore the boundaries of their sexualities, and start their own feminist porn company. But all of a sudden, their cosy little world is shattered by new proposed legislation intent on outlawing female pleasure, and they find themselves dragged into politics. From village park to parliament, the valiant lovers become fighters in a battle for their rights.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“Hyper imaginative, highly original, a promising new company” - The Scotsman, “One to watch…just fantastic” – TheGayUK, “Touching, truthful, funny and well worth spending time on” - The Reviews Hub, “Sharp, funny, inventive” - London Pub Theatres.

Puppy was highlighted in pick of the week columns in Time Out and the Guardian when it opened at the Vaults Festival.

Playwright, Naomi Westerman has won numerous awards for her work including the Royal Society of Literature Award, for Cripligraphy.

Puppy Creatives