Punch London tickets

Following sold-out runs at the Nottingham Playhouse and Young Vic, Punch, transfers to the West End for a strictly limited 10-week season from 22nd September. Don’t miss your chance to see this critically-acclaimed new play in a ‘powerhouse of a production’ (Whatsonstage) at the Apollo Theatre. Book your official tickets today!

About Punch

An extraordinary true story is adapted for the stage in a gripping, high-energy and deeply moving production

Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob’s life.

A powerful true story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change.

Facts and critical acclaim

Punch is dedicated to James Hodgkinson and all victims of one-punch.

and all victims of one-punch. Playwright, James Graham , won his first Olivier Award, for Labour of Love as Best New Comedy in 2018 - his other play, Ink, was also nominated for an Olivier in the same year!

, won his first Olivier Award, for Labour of Love as Best New Comedy in 2018 - his other play, Ink, was also nominated for an Olivier in the same year! Artistic Director, Adam Penford , accepted the Theatre of the Year 2025 award in The Stage Awards, on behalf of his venue - Nottingham Playhouse.

, accepted the Theatre of the Year 2025 award in The Stage Awards, on behalf of his venue - Nottingham Playhouse. Punch’s run at both Nottingham Playhouse and the Young Vic were complete sell-outs

★★★★★ ‘Another state-of-the-nation masterpiece from James Graham' - The Telegraph

Please bear in mind

Punch contains strong language, references to violence, death, bereavement, alcohol and substance misuse, mental health issues, knives on stage and is based on real life people and events. The production is recommended for ages 12+ and has loud music throughout, flashing lights throughout , strobe lighting, sudden noises, theatrical smoke and fire/flame effects.

Punch Creatives

Based on the book Right From Wrong by Jacob Dunne

by Jacob Dunne Playwright - James Graham

- James Graham Director - Adam Penford

- Adam Penford Production Designer - Anna Fleischle

- Anna Fleischle Lighting Designer - Robbie Butler

- Robbie Butler Sound Designer and Composer - Alexandra Faye Braithwaite

- Alexandra Faye Braithwaite Movement Director - Leanne Pinder

- Leanne Pinder Movement Consultant - Lynne Page

Punch Cast

Casting to be announced.