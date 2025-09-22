Menu
    Punch Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Punch

    James Graham's critically acclaimed, sold-out show transfers to the West End

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hrs 25 minutes (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    22 September - 29 November 2025
    Access
    Audio Described Performance –1st November at 2.30pm , Captioned Performance - 15th November at 2.30pm , BSL Performance – 20th November at 7.30pm

