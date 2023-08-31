Tickets for Private Lives are available now!

This is one relationship that has more ups and downs than a rollercoaster ride! Noel Coward’s timeless comedy of manners, Private Lives is heading to the Ambassadors Theatre, starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge (in parts originally played by Coward and Gertrude Lawrence in the play’s 1930 premiere). These British icons are stepping straight into a glittery new production to face the ordeals of married life. Book your tickets for Private Lives at Ambassadors Theatre today!

About Private Lives

Whilst on their honeymoons in the South of France with their new partners, ex-spouses, Amanda and Eloy, find that they have booked hotel rooms are next to one another...

As they navigate this shocking reunion, and old flames begin to rekindle, Amanda and Elyot are forced to face a difficult choice, do they confront their true feelings for each other, or do they forget that there is a real possibility that they may have made a pair of mistaken marriages? Driven by passion and determination, the divorcees attempt to escape their partners and flee to Amanda's apartment in Paris, to pick up where they left off with the vicious slanging match…but maybe this time it’ll be a fairytale romance.

About Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge

Nigel Havers is a renowned English actor and presenter. His notable film roles include A Passage to India, Empire of the Sun, and Chariots of Fire, for which he received a BAFTA nomination. Television roles include Don't Wait Up and Coronation Street

Patricia Ann Hodge OBE is an English actress. She is known on-screen for her roles in Rumpole of the Bailey, Jemima Shore Investigates, Miranda and All Creatures Great and Small.

Hodge made her West End debut in 1972 and the next year starred in the West End production of Pippin directed by Bob Fosse. Hodge has received two nominations for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and in 2000, she won the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the play Money.

Timeless in its comical dissection of sex, matrimony and monogamy, Coward’s beloved production is now staged in honour of the 50th anniversary of his death. Book your tickets now!