Step into a world of Edwardian seaside beauty pageants this summer with Anne Odeke’s phenomenal new play, Princess Essex. Set in Southend-on-Sea, in 1908, join Princess Dinubolu of Senegal as she enters a beauty contest at the iconic Kursaal, Europe’s biggest entertainment complex.

About Princess Essex

Playing at the Globe’s spectacular open-air theatre, this fast-paced and empowering comedy is based on the incredible true story of the first woman of colour to enter a UK beauty pageant. Created by writer and performer Anna Odeke as she makes her Globe playwriting debut, identity, bravery, beauty and belonging are all explored in this unapologetically authentic re-telling of an utterly jaw-dropping story.

Please bear in mind

This play contains racist and ableist language.

Princess Essex Cast

Princess Dinubolu - Anne Odeke

Princess Essex Creatives

Written by - Anne Odeke

Director - Robin Belfield

Composer - Simon Slater

Designer - Hayley Grindle

Dramaturg - Sarah Dickenson

