Step into a world of Edwardian seaside beauty pageants this summer with Anne Odeke’s phenomenal new play, Princess Essex. Set in Southend-on-Sea, in 1908, join Princess Dinubolu of Senegal as she enters a beauty contest at the iconic Kursaal, Europe’s biggest entertainment complex.
About Princess Essex
Playing at the Globe’s spectacular open-air theatre, this fast-paced and empowering comedy is based on the incredible true story of the first woman of colour to enter a UK beauty pageant. Created by writer and performer Anna Odeke as she makes her Globe playwriting debut, identity, bravery, beauty and belonging are all explored in this unapologetically authentic re-telling of an utterly jaw-dropping story.
Please bear in mind
This play contains racist and ableist language.
Princess Essex Cast
Princess Dinubolu - Anne Odeke
Princess Essex Creatives
Written by - Anne Odeke
Director - Robin Belfield
Composer - Simon Slater
Designer - Hayley Grindle
Dramaturg - Sarah Dickenson
