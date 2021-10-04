Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Jodie Comer stars as Tessa, a brilliant young barrister. From working-class beginnings, Tessa has made her way to the top of her field and has a reputation for being a winner, which she appreciated and has earned. It doesn’t matter the client, Tessa prosecutes, cross-examines and calls into doubt the veracity of the opposing witnesses.

When Tessa finds herself on the opposite side of the bar she has to fight the same system she’s used to her advantage in the past. She’ll have to fight the very system she has exploited where victims are doubted, the patriarchy is strong and where the burden of proof doesn’t necessarily match the reality of the situation. Prima Facie is the 2018 winner of the prestigious Griffin Award.

Emmy and BAFTA-winning actress Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in Prima Facie. The actress has earned international acclaim for her incredible appearances in television shows such as Killing Eve, Doctor Foster, The White Princess, and Thirteen. She has recently been seen in Free Guy with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and starred opposite Stephen Graham in Help. Later this year she is set to star alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel. She will be reunited with Ridley Scott next year when she plays opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte’s paramour Josephine in Kitbag.

Prima Facie creatives

Prima Facie was written by Suzie Miller. The play has won numerous prestigious awards including The Griffen Award, The Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Drama, The David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing and The Major Australian Writers’ Guild Award. The playwright has a background in law and science. Her previous works include Caress/Ache, Sunset Strip, Dust, The Mathematics of Longing, SOLD, Cross Sections and Driving into Walls.

Award-winning international director of theatre, film and television Justin Martin is set to direct the show. His previous theatre credits include The Jungle, Low Level Panic, Last Chance: A Plea For the Unaccompanied Children of Calais, The Nether, Far Away, Fifty Two, Good Chance/No Chance, Harvey and Frieda, Street, The Kitchen and Skintight.

Prima Facie will feature Set and Costume Design by Miriam Buether with Lighting Design from Natasha Chivers.

