    Pride And Prejudice Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Pride And Prejudice

    This timeless tale comes to St Paul's Church with heaps of love and a little prejudice!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 8+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    1 - 2 August 2023

    Next Available Performances of Pride And Prejudice

    TODAY is 12th June 2023

    August 2023

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsDramaLimited RunBritish Classic

