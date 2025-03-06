Please Please Me London tickets

Playing a strictly limited run at the Kiln Theatre, Please Please Me is the fab new musical charting the Liverpool lads rise to stardom, and their beloved manager who was left looking on. Book your official tickets today!

About Please Please Me

The electrifying story of The Beatles’ meteoric rise and the hidden struggles of their beloved manager – the unsung, gay legend and ‘Fifth Beatle’, Brian Epstein.

When Brian Epstein steps into the Cavern Club, he finds more than just a band – he finds his life’s calling. Captivated by the charismatic frontman, John Lennon, Brian sets out to make the Fab Four the most famous group on earth.

But as the world discovers The Beatles, Brian wrestles with secrets, longing, and love.

It’s worth the applause

One of the most influential and successful bands in history, The Beatles recording career was just 359 weeks long

Please Please Me creatives

Playwright - Tom Wright

- Tom Wright Director - Amit Sharma

Please Please Me cast

Please Please Me casting to be confirmed.