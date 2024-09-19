Pins and Needles Tickets

Award-winning playwright **Rob Drummond** brings his urgent new production, *Pins and Needles*, to the Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run. His thought-provoking play challenges both science and skepticism, and will have you questioning who and what you can really trust. Book your tickets now for this provocative play that delves into the politics of vaccines and the narratives that shape our beliefs.

About Pins and Needles

Caution: Contains truth, lies and misinformation. You Decide.

The play follows Rob's research as he speaks with Mary, a mother making decisions for her family, Toby, a distrustful son, and Edward Jenner, the father of modern vaccinations. As he listens, Rob grapples with keeping his own subjectivity and biases in check, prompting the question - how do you know who to trust?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Rob Drummond won Screen Daily Rising Star Scotland in 2022.

Director, **Amit Sharma** was nominated for a BAFTA in 2021 for his short form programme, Criptales.

Creatives

**

Playwright – **Rob Drummond

Director –

Designer –

Lighting Designer –

Sound Designer –

Casting Director –

Wig Supervisor –

Costume Supervisor –

Amit SharmaFrankie BradshawRory BeatonJasmin Kent RodgmanAmy Ball CDGSuzanne ScotcherLisa Aitken