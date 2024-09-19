Pins and Needles Tickets
Award-winning playwright **Rob Drummond** brings his urgent new production, *Pins and Needles*, to the Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run. His thought-provoking play challenges both science and skepticism, and will have you questioning who and what you can really trust. Book your tickets now for this provocative play that delves into the politics of vaccines and the narratives that shape our beliefs.
About Pins and Needles
Caution: Contains truth, lies and misinformation. You Decide.
The play follows Rob's research as he speaks with Mary, a mother making decisions for her family, Toby, a distrustful son, and Edward Jenner, the father of modern vaccinations. As he listens, Rob grapples with keeping his own subjectivity and biases in check, prompting the question - how do you know who to trust?
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Rob Drummond won Screen Daily Rising Star Scotland in 2022.
- Director, **Amit Sharma** was nominated for a BAFTA in 2021 for his short form programme, Criptales.
Creatives
**
Playwright – **Rob Drummond
Director –
Amit Sharma
Designer –
Frankie Bradshaw
Lighting Designer –
Rory Beaton
Sound Designer –
Jasmin Kent Rodgman
Casting Director –
Amy Ball CDG
Wig Supervisor –
Suzanne Scotcher
Costume Supervisor –
Lisa Aitken