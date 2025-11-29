Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Pinocchio Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    Pinocchio

    Make the impossible possible

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    29 November 2025 - 4 January 2026

    Next Available Performances of Pinocchio

    TODAY is 4th July 2025

    November 2025 December 2025 January 2026

    Tags:

    PlayKids' Theatre Show TicketsLimited Run TicketsShakespeare's Globe Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies