Pinocchio London tickets

Step into a world of wonder this festive season as Pinocchio takes centre stage at the iconic Globe Theatre in a brand-new musical adventure for the whole family. Don’t miss this enchanting premiere, book your official tickets now!

About Pinocchio

Experience the heartwarming tale of Pinocchio at London’s iconic Globe Theatre - a magical new musical that brings the beloved story to life like never before. Follow the journey of Gepetto, a curious and defiant dreamer, who carves a wooden puppet in search of connection and purpose. As Pinocchio comes to life, their adventure unfolds through encounters with strange and whimsical characters, leading to powerful lessons about love, freedom, and what it means to belong.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Globe Theatre - crafted from centuries-old oak and steeped in history - Pinocchio invites audiences of all ages to rediscover a timeless tale of self-discovery, transformation, and the true meaning of family. Don’t miss this enchanting theatre experience in London.

It’s worth the applause!

Pinocchio creatives

Book and Lyrics - Charlie Josephine

Designer - Grace Smart

Director - Sean Holmes

Music and Lyrics - Jim Fortune

Puppetry Designer and Director - Peter O'Rourke

Sound Designer - Tony Gayle

Pinocchio cast

Pinocchio casting to be announced.