Tanya Truman Productions (in association with Park Theatre) presents Pickle, a darkly tongue-in-cheek celebration of Jewish culture. After selling out at the Park Theatre’s Come What May festival, Pickle has returned to the Park Theatre for a limited two-week run. Make sure to grab your tickets today!

Ari finds herself in a pickle

Ari is torn between two realities. Half of her time is spent living at her family home in North-West London, where her freedom is controlled by bossy parents, traditions, and heavy expectations. The other half finds her seeking refuge in her life at the pub, her job.

The cast of Pickle

Pickle is a one-woman extravaganza written and performed by Deli Segal; it is a Simcha around being a Jewish woman (whilst also being secular) in the UK. With smoked salmon, bagels, and a hefty amount of guilt and self-sabotage, Pickle is an exploration into the highs and lows of modern Jewish life.

