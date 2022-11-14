Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Pickle Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Pickle

    This hilarious show returns to the Park Theatre for an extremely limited run

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    14 - 26 November 2022
    Content
    Please note this production contains: swearing, drugs references and sexual references.
    Special notice

    This performance has a caption unit onstage operated to simultaneously display anything spoken or sung onstage, as well as information on sound effects and music. Captioning can be useful when strong accents are used or for people who speak English as a second language, as well as for Deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

    Access
    Captioned performance 23 November 2022, 7pm

    Next Available Performances of Pickle

    TODAY is 5th September 2022

    November 2022

    Tags:

    PlayComedyContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies