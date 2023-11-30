Menu
    Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out

    Have a Fun Day Out with Peppa Pig this Christmas at Theatre Royal Haymarket!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for all ages
    Running time
    1 hour and 20 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    30 November - 31 December 2023
    Special notice

    Please note that babes in arms are allowed for this production, babes under 12 months sitting on an adults lap do not need a ticket. All other patrons do need a ticket for entry.

    Tags:

    PlayFamily Friendly TicketsChristmas TicketsChildren TicketsLimited Run TicketsDays Out In London TicketsClosing Soon in the West End Tickets

