Peppa Pig returns to the West End for a strictly limited run in Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out! With lots and lots of guaranteed giggles, Peppa Pig London theatre tickets are always a hit with the kids, and now Peppa’s brand new show is making its way to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for another year of festive fun. Make sure that you have a fun day out with Peppa Pig Live, it’s the perfect holiday gift for the family, book your tickets today!

Are you ready for a day out full of fun and adventure? Peppa is certainly excited! She’s back with her brand new live show Fun Day Out, and it’s going to be an oinktastic adventure! Join Peppa on a special day of activities with George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and all of her best friends. There are plenty of muddy puddles and snorts to go around for Peppa fans and it’s the perfect introduction to theatre for the little ones!

There will be all of our favourite things, from zoo trips to a special, sandy beach party - it’s going to be fun-packed with Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe will be and plenty of others.

Get ready to sing and dance with big colourful scarecrows, as this brand new P_eppa Pig Live_ show is full to the brim with songs! Help Peppa build gigantic sandcastles, feed the penguins and even swim in the sea. Oink!

Peppa Pig is a beloved animated TV and book series that is loved by children and families around the world. Peppa Pig Live is back with Fun Day Out, which they will be taking on an extensive tour across the UK. Peppa and her pals will be jumping in muddy puddles and giggling their way across the UK and Ireland tour.

The show comes to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season from 30 November 2023 to 31 December 2023.

