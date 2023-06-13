Tickets for Penn & Teller are available to purchase now

In celebration of an unparalleled 45th Anniversary, The Kings of Magic Penn & Teller are bringing a spectacular six-show run to London’s Eventim Apollo. Witness the outrageously innovative magic of Penn & Teller Live, taking to the stage with extraordinary never-before-seen tricks. Book tickets for Penn & Teller Live today for of sorcery and belly-clutching screams!

About Penn & Teller Live

For over 45 years and counting, Penn & Teller have cemented their legacy as magic royalty. Noted for their masterful blend of comedy and illusions, the duo have made several television appearances since the 1980s. Their Showtime series Penn & Teller: BS was nominated for a staggering 16 Emmy awards. Other prominent television appearances include The Royal Variety Show, Friends and Modern Family.

For decades Penn & Teller have defied labels and have transcended the concept of magical entertainment entirely, through their own niche brand of magic and comedy.

Penn & Teller Live at Eventim Apollo

Penn & Teller Live at Eventim Apollo will feature all of the duos' beloved magic tricks performed live on stage, with heaps of on-brand humour and exhilarating audience participation, with exclusive tricks waiting to make an appearance. With no two shows being the same, you never know what tricks are hidden under their sleeves.

