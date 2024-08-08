Peanut Butter & Blueberries London Tickets

Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan brings her debut play to London's Kiln Theatre. The stunning tale of Hafsah and Bilal explores the complexities of love, faith, and identity. Set in London, Peanut Butter & Blueberries is a must-watch for its authentic portrayal of contemporary life and connection. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

Hafsah and Bilal are not looking for love. She has her faith, her books, her dreams. Bilal…well he’s just trying to get through uni. Studying in London, far from their hometowns of Bradford and Birmingham, they find common ground over a peanut butter and blueberry sandwich. Just as their connection is growing, the past and social realities become harder to ignore. Between opportunities, obligations and injustices, will they be able to choose each other?

It's Worth The Watch

In her debut play, author, poet and educator Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan explores how to love when the weight of the world is on your shoulders. This highly anticipated production is guaranteed to touch the heart and teach us all a lesson of love. Book your tickets today!