Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Passing Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Passing

    Rachel is stuck - from two different backgrounds but without one clear identity.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    1 – 25 November 2023
    Access
    Dementia friendly performance 16 November 3.15pm

    Next Available Performances of Passing

    TODAY is 3rd October 2023

    November 2023

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary Tickets

    We use cookies