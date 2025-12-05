Paranormal Activity London tickets

Blending psychological tension, supernatural terror, and heart-pounding suspense, Paranormal Activity brings the global horror phenomenon to the stage in a gripping, live event. Haunting the Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited time, only the fearless need book Paranormal Activity tickets.

About Paranormal Activity

James and Lou have left Chicago behind for a fresh start in London - a new home, a new life, and a chance to forget the darkness that once haunted them. But as night falls, strange sounds echo through the house, objects move on their own, and the couple’s sleep is shattered by a growing sense of dread.

Determined to uncover the truth, James sets up cameras to document the unexplained. What begins as a simple experiment soon spirals into a chilling descent into obsession, fear, and the unknown. As the line between reality and nightmare blurs, the couple discovers a horrifying truth: places aren’t haunted - people are.

It’s worth the applause

The first Paranormal Activity film was made for $215,000 and took $194 million worldwide

Paranormal Activity was nominated for Best First Feature in the Independent Spirit Awards 2009.

Paranormal Activity’s unique style directly led to found footage becoming a horror movie trend for years.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 15+. The production contains loud noises, sudden darkness, blood and gore with references to mental health.