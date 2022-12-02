Paradise Now! tickets are available to purchase today

Get ready to follow the journey of one ordinary girl who reaches too far into the heights of Paradise. The witty and innovative brand-new play Paradise Now! is heading to the Bush Theatre in London this December. Tickets for this story of hope and obsession are available to purchase now!

About Paradise Now!

“It doesn’t happen all the time. That you really connect with someone. It’s rare to meet someone like you.”

Gabriel Dolan spends her time like any other person, her days are filled with nothing too spectacular, until one day her life is turned upside down when she meets Alex. Alex represents Paradise (a multi-level prosperous marketing company where anything is possible) and built her wealth and career by selling essential oils. The story of Alex’s rise to wealth is enough to lure Gabriel into a world of flowery scents and rewards.

Welcomed with open arms by a community of women who are just like her, Gabriel soars through the ranks of Paradise and rises to the top. However, the view from above isn’t all she thought it would be. Paradise features an all-female ensemble cast, it is a belly-clutching outrageous play that explores exploitation, ambition and the need for connection in a broken world.

The cast and creatives of Paradise Now!

Carmel Winters plays Baby. Rakhee Thakrar plays Laurie. Ayoola Smart plays Carla. Shazia Nicholls plays Alex. Michele Moran plays Gabriel. Annabel Baldwin plays Anthie. Jaz Woodcock-Stewart acts as Director, with writing from Magaret Perry, Casting by Polly Jerrold and Design by Rosie Elnile.

Tickets for Paradise Now! are available to purchase now

Are dreams always the reality we really want? Is the grass always greener on the other side? To find out, book tickets for* Paradise Now!* today.