Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Our Country’s Good Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Our Country’s Good

    Spewed from our country, forgotten, bound to the dark edge of the earth…

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2 hrs and 45 mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    5 September 2024 - 5 October 2024

    Next Available Performances of Our Country’s Good

    TODAY is 15th February 2024

    September 2024 October 2024

    Tags:

    PlayHistory TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsEducational TicketsLyric Hammersmith Tickets

    We use cookies