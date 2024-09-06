Our Country’s Good London Tickets

Based on the extraordinary true story of Australia’s first penal colony, Timberlake Wertenbaker revisits her seminal play examining power and justice in the British justice system. With deportation and punishment in the forefront of the political landscape, the Olivier award-winning classic takes on a new meaning in 2024. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this modern masterpiece.

What is Our Country’s Good about?

“Spewed from our country, forgotten, bound to the dark edge of the earth…”

A ship, sailing 15,000 miles to Australia, is crammed with Britain’s convicts – a punishment for their crimes. Thomas Barrett, aged 17 is transported seven years for stealing a sheep, James Freeman, aged 25, has double that for an assault on a sailor, whereas Dorothy Handland, aged 82, is castaway for stealing a biscuit.

After a life-threatening voyage they arrive in 1788. But keeping the colony disciplined is a brutal job, and cruelty is rife. To keep the convicts in line and attempt to ‘civilise’ the desperate, violent, and poverty-stricken group, Ralph Clark, a young ambitious lieutenant, decides they should perform a play.

With a mostly illiterate cast, rising mistrust amongst the ranks, and the leading actor facing the gallows, the crew attempt to put on a truly unique theatre production…

Please bear in mind

This production contains strong language, implied sex and sexual violence, scenes of violence and intimidation, and is recommended for ages 14+.

Facts and critical acclaim

Our Country’s Good won the BBC Play of the Year in 1988, and the Broadway transfer received six Tony awards three years later.

Playwright, Timberlake Wertenbaker, is the recipient of an Olivier, two Critics Circles and two Writers’ Guild awards, and was made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2006.

Director, Rachel O’Riordan, was named as one of the 100 most influential people in theatre by The Stage and was appointed artistic director of the Lyric Hammersmith in 2019.

Our Country’s Good creatives

Book - Timberlake Wertenbaker

- Timberlake Wertenbaker Director - Rachel O’Riordan

- Rachel O’Riordan Designer - Gary McCann

Our Country’s Good cast

Cast to be announced.