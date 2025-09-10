Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! tickets

Join TV’s favourite doctors for a brand-new dino-mite adventure this Christmas at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. Packed with fun, facts, and plenty of laughs, Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! is the perfect festive treat for the whole family. Don’t miss your chance to book official tickets today!

About Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart!

Dr Chris and Dr Xand return with another laugh-out-loud, jaw-dropping live show that mixes science, silliness, and spectacular stunts. This time, they’re going prehistoric, as they set out on a quest to discover the most dangerous, most powerful, most important fart in history. Expect mind-boggling experiments, riotous comedy, and a theatrical spectacle that makes learning seriously fun.

Perfect for curious kids, comedy lovers, and families looking for a unique Christmas outing, this is Operation Ouch as you’ve never seen it before—bigger, bolder, and smellier!

It’s worth the applause!

“A hit with kids and parents alike” – Audience Review

“Educational, entertaining, and hilarious” – Family Theatre Guide

“The perfect mix of science and silliness” – What’s On Stage

Please bear in mind

This is a family-friendly production recommended for ages 5+. Expect a few loud bangs, flashing lights, and a LOT of fart jokes!

Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! creatives

Presented by - Andrew Kay and Margot Teele

Written by - Xand Van Tulleken

Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! cast