    Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart! Tickets at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart!

    Join TV’s favourite doctors for a dino-mite new adventure

    Important information

    Child policy
    For ages 5+. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult on our site.
    Running time
    1 hour 20 mins
    Performance dates
    22 Dec 2025 – 2 Jan 2026
    Content
    This performance features haze and laser lighting.
    Special notice

    Every adult and child needs a ticket, except for babes in arms aged under 18 months at the time of the performance who don’t need their own seat. Under-12s must be seated next to an accompanying adult.

    Access
    The performance at 11am on Friday 2 January is a Relaxed Performance. The performance at 2pm on Friday 2 January is British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). To book tickets for BSL interpretation, email [email protected] or call 020 3879 9555.

    Next Available Performances of Operation Ouch: Quest for the Jurassic Fart!

    December 2025 January 2026

