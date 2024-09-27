One Small Step Tickets

Japanese playwright and director Takuya Kato's original play, One Small Step, will be running at the Charing Cross Theatre this Autumn for a limited run. This thrilling and visionary play follows a couple on a mission that will change the world forever. But will their efforts be ruined? Take one giant leap and book now for this fascinating and ingenious new play that will have you on the edge of your seat (or the Earth)!

About One Small Step

Takashi and Narumi are a married couple, working for a major contractor on a project to migrate humans to the Moon where a city is being established where humanity’s ideal new life can begin. But they suddenly encounter an unexpected setback to their plans…

Cast to be announced

Facts and Acclaim

Director, Takuya won the Young Director competition 2017 excellence award.

The show was developed in Japan and the UK through workshops and readings with UK artists.

Creatives

Director - Takuya Kato Translated by Andrew Eglinton and Mika Eglinton