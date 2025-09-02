Menu
    On The Dotted Line Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    On The Dotted Line

    Presented by Michael Chekhov Studio London

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1hr
    Performance dates
    2 - 6 September 2025
    Content
    Contains strong language, mild sexual innuendo, themes of addiction, trauma and attempted suicide.
    Special notice

    TRIGGER WARNINGS/POP UPS: Attempted suicide. Mental health themes including burnout breakdown and emotional distress. Verbal abuse and shouting. References to addiction and trauma. Mild sexual innuendo. Discussion of financial corruption and misconduct. Scenes of intense argument and emotional manipulation. Coarse language.

    September 2025

