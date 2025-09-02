On The Dotted Line London tickets
Inspired by the lesser-known works of Anton Chekhov, On The Dotted Line is the sharp-witted new comedy from Iñigo Galiano. The electrifying Playing for a strictly limited 6 performances at the Arcola Theatre, book your official tickets now!
About On The Dotted Line
Blending farce, satire, and moments of emotional depth, On The Dotted Line reimagines Chekhov for the contemporary financial sector. The play centres around a brewing scandal in a bank on the verge of collapse, as those in power wrestle to maintain dominance, reputation and relevance – all as secrets unravel, facades slip, and absurdities grow.
Paying homage to Chekhov’s wit through a piercingly modern lens, the play asks: in a society built on performance, who’s really watching—and who’s pulling the strings?
It's Worth The Applause
- On The Dotted Line is the first play from Michael Chekhov Studio London, a new professional company exploring Chekhov’s creative principles.
- The play had it’s world premiere in Basel, Switzerland, last summer!
On The Dotted Line Cast
Schipuchin/Kelly Schumacher - Iñigo Galiano
Tatiana/K – May Cordelia Royer
Merchutkina/Lena - Ragna Fellner
Inspector/Miranda – Yuvraj Bhatia
On The Dotted Line Creatives
Writer and Director - Iñigo Galiano
Assistant Director - Eu Jin Hwang
Producer - Brent Tan
Sound Designer – Erin Chen
Lighting Designer – Ben Donoghue