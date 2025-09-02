On The Dotted Line London tickets

Inspired by the lesser-known works of Anton Chekhov, On The Dotted Line is the sharp-witted new comedy from Iñigo Galiano. The electrifying Playing for a strictly limited 6 performances at the Arcola Theatre, book your official tickets now!

About On The Dotted Line

Blending farce, satire, and moments of emotional depth, On The Dotted Line reimagines Chekhov for the contemporary financial sector. The play centres around a brewing scandal in a bank on the verge of collapse, as those in power wrestle to maintain dominance, reputation and relevance – all as secrets unravel, facades slip, and absurdities grow.

Paying homage to Chekhov’s wit through a piercingly modern lens, the play asks: in a society built on performance, who’s really watching—and who’s pulling the strings?

It's Worth The Applause

On The Dotted Line is the first play from Michael Chekhov Studio London, a new professional company exploring Chekhov’s creative principles.

The play had it’s world premiere in Basel, Switzerland, last summer!

On The Dotted Line Cast

Schipuchin/Kelly Schumacher - Iñigo Galiano

Tatiana/K – May Cordelia Royer Merchutkina/Lena - Ragna Fellner

Inspector/Miranda – Yuvraj Bhatia

On The Dotted Line Creatives

Writer and Director - Iñigo Galiano

Assistant Director - Eu Jin Hwang

Producer - Brent Tan

Sound Designer – Erin Chen

Lighting Designer – Ben Donoghue