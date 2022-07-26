Tickets for Oh Mother at Soho Theatre are available now

The multi-award-winning company RashDash are back with a new show. Coming to London's Soho Theatre for an extremely limited run is Oh Mother an exploration of starting a family.

Oh Mother

This show is a fever dream made in the heat of the love, exhaustion and chaos that comes from making a family. It’s a show that was made for our friends and family, our partners, babies and anyone making a family.

Family can mean everything and anything you want.

It can be a life-changing experience to be responsible for someone else completely. It rearranges you. You’ll crave it, but at the same time crave a break.

It is relentless. Diabolical. Wonderful. Hilarious. Necessary.

Following on from the award-winning Three Sisters, RashDash and their mums explore having and becoming mothers.

