From the mastermind behind Coraline, Good Omens, and The Sandman, Neil Gaimman's fantastical tale of friendship, The Ocean at the End of the Lane makes its eagerly awaited return to London's West End this Autumn.

Adapted from Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, The Ocean at the End of the Lane blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination, unveiling a world of supernatural wonder. Who knows what awaits at the depths of the ocean…book your tickets to find out!

About The Ocean at the End of the Lane

This wondrous spectacle weaves together a story of sorcery and memories, captivating audiences with a spellbinding odyssey to a childhood long forgotten and a place that is on the brink of darkness.

When a man returns to the cherished abode of his youth, he finds himself standing by a serene pond of the age-old Sussex farmhouse that was once his playground. Suddenly, he is whisked away to his twelfth birthday, a momentous occasion where his extraordinary companion, Lettie, proclaimed that this humble pond was no ordinary pool, it was in fact an ocean, a realm where boundless possibilities dwell.

Thrust into a world of magic and wonder, their very survival hinges upon their ability to confront ancient forces that are poised to annihilate all that surrounds them. Amidst mystery and peril, they must summon the courage to grapple with the powers that seek to unravel their world.

The cast and creatives of The Ocean at the End of the Lane

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is written by Neil Gaiman and adapted by Joel Horwood.

Cast to be announced shortly.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets are available to purchase now!

In a place where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, where the mundane is infused with magic, and where the triumphs of youth is waiting to be discovered The Ocean at the End of the Lane will cast its spell upon you. Tickets available now.