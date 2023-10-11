Menu
    The Ocean at the End of the Lane Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    The Ocean at the End of the Lane

    The award-winning adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantastical novel returns to the West End stage!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    11 October - 25 November 2023
    Content
    This production contains the following effects; high-intensity lighting and strobe, haze, and smoke, pyrotechnics, loud sound, blackouts, and some scenes that people may find distressing.

    Next Available Performances of The Ocean at the End of the Lane

    October 2023 November 2023

    October 2023 November 2023

    Tags:

    PlayFamily FriendlyDramaContemporaryLimited Run

