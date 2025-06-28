Noughts & Crosses London tickets

Adapted for the stage from Malorie Blackman’s critically acclaimed book of the same name, Noughts & Crosses is playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for a strictly limited run. Don’t miss this brand-new production of one of the 21st century’s greatest novels - book your official tickets now!

About Noughts & Crosses

‘All our lives criss-crossing but never really touching.

A world full of strangers living with all that fear.”

The bittersweet love story follows Callum, a Nought, and Sephy, a Cross, childhood friends living on different sides of their segregated world. When Callum is granted admission to Sephy’s renowned Cross school, will they be brought closer together, or will society’s prejudice and fear push them apart?

Behind The Curtain

Noughts & Crosses was named one of The 100 Greatest Children’s Books of All Time in a BBC Culture Poll.

The novel was adapted for television by the BBC, airing in 2020.

Malorie Blackman’s story was first adapted for the stage in 2008, by the RSC.

Noughts & Crosses Cast

Noughts & Crosses cast to be announced.

Noughts & Crosses Creatives