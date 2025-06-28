Menu
    Noughts & Crosses Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Noughts & Crosses

    A world full of strangers living with fear

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    28 June - 26 July 2025
    Content
    Contains themes of racism and oppression, violent scenes, sexual references, swearing and depictions of hanging.
    Access
    BSL Interpreted: Tuesday 22 July, 7.45pm. Captioned: Friday 25 July, 7.45pm. Audio Described: Saturday 26 July, 2.15pm.

    Next Available Performances of Noughts & Crosses

    TODAY is 1st March 2025

    June 2025 July 2025

