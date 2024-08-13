Northbound Boy London tickets

A new queer comedy starring Neil Ashton (It’s A Sin), Sarah Moyle (Doctors) and Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Heartstopper) the Northbound Boy is heading south to the King’s Head Theatre! Playing a strictly limited season, book your official tickets today!

What is Northbound Boy about?

They say all roads lead to Rome, but the M64 leads to a ransacked family home and a mouse drowned in bisto. When 40 year old Ken picks up a younger man at the service station, he soon realises Rory is looking for a different type of ride.

After a short drive to Ken’s recently inherited home, Rory makes a play for Ken’s family jewels, only to discover Aunt Ivy’s already been in and whisked them away. This home certainly isn’t where his heart is, and it’s not just the skeletons coming out of the closet.

Northbound Boy is a queer comedy by James Hogan about a boy that steals your heart, an aunt that steals your heirlooms and the value of what remains when everything else is gone.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Hogan’s writing has moments of extraordinary delicacy. … This is writing that lives through performance.’ The Financial Times

Sarah Moyle is the recipient of a British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance, and has been nominated a further five times.

Following breakthrough roles in Heartstopper and Napoleon, Cormac Hyde-Corrin makes his stage debut in Northbound Boy.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+, and features mild drug references, sex and homophobia.

Northbound Boy cast

Ken - Neil Ashton

Rory - Cormac Hyde-Corrin

Aunt Ivy - Sarah Moyle

Northbound Boy creatives

Main creatives