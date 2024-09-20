Never Let Me Go London Tickets

Adapted for the stage by Suzanne Heathcote, Kazuo Ishiguro’s critically acclaimed, best-selling novel, receives its highly anticipated world premiere at the Rose Theatre Kingston. Playing a strictly limited run, don’t let your chance to see this gripping adaptation go…

What is Never Let Me Go about?

‘We were brought into this world for a purpose. And your futures – all of them – have been decided’.

Far from the influences of the city, schoolchildren are isolated in a quaint boarding school. The pupils are well supported and trained in art and literature, with each graduating as the ideal model citizen. But curiously, they are taught nothing of the outside world and are allowed little contact with it.

Memory and reality collide in this stunning new staging that challenges us to think about what it means to be human. What it means to have hope and heart — to love and to lose.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+.

Facts and critical acclaim

Time magazine named Never Let Me Go the best novel of 2005 and included it in its ‘100 Best English-language novels published since 1923 – the beginning of TIME’ list.

The book was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, Arthur C. Clarke Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

has twice been named in The Stage 100, a list of the hundred most influential people working in British theatre. Suzanne Heathcote is an Emmy nominee and is the recipient of the New York Stage and Film Founders Award and the BBC Carleton Hobbs Award

Never Let Me Go creatives

A play by - Suzanne Heathcote

Based on the novel by - Kazuo Ishiguro

Director - Christopher Haydon

Never Let Me Go cast

Casting to be announced.