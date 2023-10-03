Tickets for Murder Trial Tonight are available now!

The courtroom thriller theatre play with huge twists and turns, Murder Trial Tonight, is the live murder trial of Alex Jones who is charged with murdering his wife. This murder trial will shake you to the core…and is based on a true story.

What happens in Murder Trial Tonight?

Set in a courtroom, you are walking into this show as a member of the Jury. Like any Jury member, you don’t know much about what you are walking into. All you need to know is that it’s your job to watch the live Murder Trial taking place on the stage and listen to all the evidence presented to you from both sides and then you must deliberate on what verdict you will deliver, Guilty or Not Guilty.

At the end of the trial, once you and your fellow jury members have delivered your verdict the actual horrifying murder is revealed on the big screen. The question is - did the audience deliver the correct verdict?

Murder Trial Tonight tickets at the Adelphi Theatre are available now!

An amazing night out full of explosive and jaw-dropping drama and entertainment, Murder Trial Tonight in London is an experience never seen or heard before. One tip- expect the unexpected!