Murder She Didn’t Write London tickets

Grab your magnifying glass and don your deerstalker, because the madcap mystery, Murder She Didn’t Write, is taking over the West End! Playing a strictly limited run at the Duchess, book your official tickets today!

About Murder She Didn’t Write

Step into a world of laughter, suspense, and surprises with this ingenious improvised murder mystery! Inspired by Agatha Christie and fueled by your suggestions, each show is a brand-new comedy whodunnit created live on stage.

Will it be Ms Gold at a swimming gala, Dr Blue in a hot air balloon, or Professor Violet on Love Island? You decide the twists—and try to solve the mystery before the killer is revealed!

Hilarious, fast-paced, and completely unique every night—don’t miss your chance to play detective!

It’s worth the applause!