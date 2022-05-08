Much Ado About Nothing tickets are available now!

Lucy Bailey returns to the Globe to direct Shakespeare’s laugh a minute comedy, Much Ado About Nothing. This classic battle of the sexes comes to London’s Globe Theatre for an extended 7 month run, so you’ll have plenty of time to see it, and maybe, see it again.

Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe

This hilarious power struggle between men and women is presented anew at the Globe Theatre.

After a fierce battle has been won, soldiers return to Messina to fight battles on a new front. Two soldiers wage opposite wars, Claudio fights for the love and hand of Hero while Benedick struggles to avoid affection and attachment only to be betrayed by his heart when he meets his match in Beatrice.

This lively and hilarious tale of intrigue, romance, jealousy, love and self-discovery comes eight years after Lucy Bailey’s groundbreaking production of Titus Andronicus. Bailey returns to bring us one of Shakespeare’s most performed plays.

Much Ado About Nothing cast and creatives

The cast of this summer’s production of Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe has yet to be announced.

The production is directed by Lucy Bailey with designer Joanna Parker and will be performed by the Globe Ensemble.

