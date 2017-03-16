Menu
    Much Ado About Nothing - St Paul's Church Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Much Ado About Nothing - St Paul's Church

    Gender roles, infidelity and deception...

    42 customer reviews

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    21 June and 26 July 2024

    Much Ado About Nothing - St Paul's Church Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (42 customer reviews)

    Sheila Botten

    16 March 17

    Really enjoyed the play. Great fun. Having seen several versions of the play i thought the exchanges between Beatrice and Benedict were softer than some other versions and would have lokeed a bit more sharpness, but overall brilliant evening.

    Annette Kelly

    2 March 17

    This was the most AMAZING play, absolutely brilliant cast, Benedict and Beatrice were sublime, the whole play was hugely enjoyable and I would go again in a heartbeat! WONDERFUL!!!

