Much Ado About Nothing London tickets

As part of their Theatre In The Garden Summer Season 2024, The Actors’ Church are proud to present Much Ado About Nothing. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this modern take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy! Book your tickets now.

What is Much Ado About Nothing about?

It's the 1960s, and change is in the air on a sun-drenched island steeped in tradition. The old order is about to be shaken up by a new spirit of liberation, as our thoroughly modern heroine, Beatrice, determines not to be "overmastered". Featuring original music inspired by everything from Sicilian Tarantella to 1960s Italian pop.

