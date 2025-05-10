Mrs Warren’s Profession London tickets

Four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton reunites with acclaimed director Dominic Cooke (Hello, Dolly!) to bring George Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic crashing into the 21st Century. Joined by real-life daughter, Bessie Carter (Bridgerton), Mrs Warren’s Profession is the ultimate family drama. Book your official tickets now.

About Mrs Warren’s Profession

Vivie Warren, a fiercely independent woman ahead of her time, is determined to succeed in a male-dominated world. Estranged from her mother, Mrs. Warren, Vivie is unaware of the cost of her mother’s wealth, which has been built on a scandalous secret: Mrs. Warren’s fortune comes from running a chain of brothels. As Vivie strives to build her legal career, the truth about her mother's past is slowly revealed, sparking an emotional and moral conflict that questions the price of success.

Shaw's sharp commentary on society, women’s rights, and moral ambiguity has made Mrs Warren's Profession a cornerstone of the theatrical canon. The previously banned play’s timely themes have led to numerous revivals, including this latest production on the West End.

It’s worth the applause

Real life mother and daughter, Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter, play mother and daughter Kitty and Vivie Warren. Talk about method acting.

Bessie Carter is best known for playing Penelope Featherington's air-headed sister, Prudence, in the global smash (and saucy) hit, Bridgerton.

Imelda Staunton is the recipient of a BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, three WhatsOnStage Awards and four Oliviers! She’s also been nominated for an Oscar, three Golden Globe Awards and three Emmys.

Mrs Warren’s Profession Cast

Kitty Warren - Imelda Staunton

- Imelda Staunton Vivie Warren - Bessie Carter

Mrs Warren’s Profession Creatives