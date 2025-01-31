Mrs President London tickets

A gripping examination of history’s biases and the human need to define ourselves, Mrs President is an intimate, politically charged portrait of America’s most misunderstood First Lady. Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

About Mrs President

Mary Lincoln is a woman at war—with her grief, her detractors, and herself. Vilified by an envious elite and accused of treason, she strives to rebuild her public image to win the hearts of the American people. She turns to the world’s first celebrity photographer, Matthew Brady, who helped her husband, Abraham Lincoln, win the presidency. But their partnership unravels into a tense battle for creative control. As Mary fights to tell her story, the play delves into themes of power, identity, female agency, and the cost of representation.

Facts and critical acclaim

“***** History, feminism, drama. Can't be missed." - Broadway World.

Playwright, John Ransom-Phillips , is the author of seven books. An acclaimed historian and artist, his script is richly textured and deeply insightful.

Bronagh Lagan directed the award-winning London premier of Flowers for Mrs Harris. Her play, Cruise, was nominated for an Olivier and two sold-out London runs.

Mrs President cast

Mary Lincoln - Miriam Grace Edwards

- Sam Jenkins-Shaw

Mrs President creatives