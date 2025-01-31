Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Mrs President Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Mrs President

    Mary Lincoln is a woman at war...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    85mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    31 January - 16 March 2025

    Offer Mrs President Ticket Offer Details

    Valid Monday - Friday performances January 31 - 16 March 2025 Book by 31 January 2025

    Next Available Performances of Mrs President

    TODAY is 18th December 2024

    January 2025 February 2025 March 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre TicketsWinter Spectacular Tickets

    We use cookies