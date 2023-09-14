Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Mlima's Tale Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Mlima's Tale

    Mlima's death is just the beginning in this devastating tale of corruption.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    14 September - 21 October 2023
    Content
    Depictions of murder, with themes of corruption, greed, ivory trade, poaching, capitalist exploitation
    Access
    Captioned: Mon 2 October, 7.30pm Touch Tour: Thu 12 October, 6pm Audio Described: Thu 12 October 7.30pm Relaxed: Wed 18 October, 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Mlima's Tale

    TODAY is 24th May 2023

    September 2023 October 2023

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereLimited Run

    We use cookies