    Minority Report Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Minority Report

    A thrilling real-time chase through London of the future, this is Minority Report.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    19 April - 18 May 2024
    Access
    Open Captioned Performance: 2 May 2024, 7:30pm. Chilled performance: 8 May 2024, 2:30pm. BSL interpreted performance: 9 May 2024, 7:30pm. Audio Described Performance: 14 May 2024, 7:30pm.

