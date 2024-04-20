Minority Report London Tickets
In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.
This thrilling adaptation of Philip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and freewill in a real-time chase through London of the future.
More About Minority Report
Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster reunited with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi (‘It will make you believe in theatre. A triumph’ The Sunday Times). This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.
A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse and Birmingham Rep co-production in association with Simon Friend Entertainment by arrangement with Electric Shepherd Productions.
Please Bear In Mind
Minority Report is suitable for ages 14+.
Minority Report London Creative Team
Main Creatives
- Writer - David Haig
- Director - Max Webster
- Production Designer - Jon Bausor
- Video Designer - Tal Rosner
- Lighting Designer - Jessica Hung Han Yun
- Composer and Sound Designer - Nicola T. Chang
- Movement Director - Lucy Hind
- Casting Director - Lotte Hines CDG