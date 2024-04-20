Minority Report London Tickets

In 2050, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed. But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Philip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and freewill in a real-time chase through London of the future.

More About Minority Report

Minority Report sees award-winning director Max Webster reunited with the producers of the globally successful stage version of Life of Pi (‘It will make you believe in theatre. A triumph’ The Sunday Times). This incredible theatrical experience will use innovative technology to create a world at the borders of science fiction and reality.

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse and Birmingham Rep co-production in association with Simon Friend Entertainment by arrangement with Electric Shepherd Productions.

Please Bear In Mind

Minority Report is suitable for ages 14+.

Minority Report London Creative Team

Main Creatives