The serious about silly brains behind The Play That Goes Wrong have returned with Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle. It’s as boisterous and slapstick as ever, with plenty of tongue-in-cheek! Witness the journey of the Mind Mangler, a self-professed mind reader who is about to try (emphasis on the try) to read your mind! Book your tickets for Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle today at the Garrick Theatre, London!

About Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle

Following a washout two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b, the Mind Mangler is back and as willing as ever to succeed. His new two-man show is predicted to descend into chaos as he tries his best to read your mind. Witness the collapse of the egotistical Mind Mangler’s stage routine as he is joined on his ill-fated journey by his trusty sidekick The Stooge!

The cast and creatives of Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, the multi-award-winning team behind the sold-out global smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong and the BBC comedy series The Goes Wrong Show, star in this hilarious new comedy, with Henry Lewis as The Mind Mangler and Jonathan Sayer as The Stooge and Tom Wainwright as Understudy The Stooge. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Ben Hart as Magic Consultant, set design by Sara Parks, video design by Gillian Tan, lighting design by David Howe, costume design by Roberto Surace and production management by Tom Nickson. Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong.

Following an incredible sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival this summer, Mind Mangler is guaranteed to fill the Garrick Theatre with an air of mind-bending chaos that will leave you breathless with laughter, don't miss out on this hilariously magical spectacle. Book your tickets for Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle today!