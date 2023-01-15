Menu
    Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle

    The Play That Goes Wrong creators are back with the disastrous magical Mind Mangler!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    15 January - 26 March 2023
    Content
    This production includes audience participation and mild language.

