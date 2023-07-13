Tickets now available for Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking!

This playful and quirky solo storytelling performance introduces children to Astrid Lindgren’s much-loved heroine, Pippi Longstocking, ‘the strongest girl in the world’. Fearless, freckled, and fantastically powerful, Pippi refuses to conform to society's expectations of what a little girl should be. Expect audience participation, laughter, and plenty of life lessons, as Pippi’s story comes to life before your eyes. Book your tickets now.

What is Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking about?

Nine-year-old Pippi is strong, brave, and fearless. When she comes to live in her new home with her monkey and horse but with no parents and no rules, she brings mischief, chaos, and confusion to the folk of this ordinary and traditional town. Pippi takes charge of her own crazy adventures, with her two new friends, Tommy and Annika. What else would you expect from the daughter of a swashbuckling pirate captain?

Ever since her first appearance in the 1945 book of the same name, Pippi Longstocking has been entertaining children and adults alike. Now translated into over 75 languages, the little girl from Sweden has captured the heart of the world.

Cast & Creatives of Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking

Performed by Sofie Miller with direction from Olivier award-winner Helena Middleton, and design by Kate Bunce. The composer is Brook Tate, and the story has been adapted for the stage by Danyah Miller. The general manager is Nicole Keighley and the stage manager is Matt Llewellyn Smith.

