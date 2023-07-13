Menu
    Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking

    Fearless, freckled and fantastically powerful, enter the world of Pippi Longstocking!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 4+
    Running time
    40 minutes
    Performance dates
    13 - 16 July 2023

    Next Available Performances of Meet Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking

    July 2023

    PlayFamily FriendlyChildrenLimited Run

