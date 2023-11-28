Mates In Chelsea London Tickets

It’s the show everybody is talking about…

Things aren’t looking good for Theodore “Tug” Bungay. His mother, Lady Agrippina, has a plan to cut off his funds. His fed-up fiancée wants to drag him up the aisle. An oligarch is eyeing up his beloved Northumberland castle. Is Tug’s dissolute life about to change completely? Or will he get to carry on doing exactly as he pleases without ever facing any consequences?

More About The Show

Mates in Chelsea, the new comedy by Rory Mullarkey, takes a farcical look at the lavish lives of the London elite who - somehow - remain our country's ruling class.

Featuring a critically-acclaimed performance Laurie Kynaston (The Ferryman, Spring Awakening, Derry Girls) as “professional viscount” Theodore Tug Bungay, and Fenella Woolgar (Call the Midwife, Inside No.9. Doctor Who) as his frustrated mother Lady Agrippina, this laugh-out-loud play is the perfect night out this winter season.

Mates In Chelsea Reviews

★ ★ ★ ★ 'Gloriously funny, joyously acted' - The Telegraph.

★ ★ ★ ★ 'Ferociously funny' - Theatre Weekly.

★ ★ ★ ★ 'Exceptionally well-written' - The Reviews Hub.

★ ★ ★ ★ 'a superior, scrupulously crafted script' - Plays To See.

Please Bear In Mind

Mates In Chelsea is suitable for ages 14+, the show contains haze and sudden loud noises.