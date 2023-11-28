Menu
    Offer Mates In Chelsea Tickets at the Royal Court Theatre, London

    Mates In Chelsea

    Mates In Chelsea – a riotous comedy that's gloriously funny and seriously entertaining!

    Important information

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    22 November – 16 December 2023
    Content
    This show contains haze and sudden loud noises.
    Access
    Captioned Performances: 6th December 7:30pm, 7th December 2:30pm. BSL Interpreted: 2nd December 2:30pm. Relaxed Environment & Audio-Described (with a Touch Tour at 1pm): 9th December 2:30pm.

    Offer Mates In Chelsea Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE ON TICKET PRICES Valid for all performances.

    Next Available Performances of Mates In Chelsea

    TODAY is 27th November 2023

    November 2023 December 2023

