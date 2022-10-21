Tickets for Mary are Now Available to Book!

Mary goes back in time to 1567 to explore the story of James Melville, a loyal and dedicated servant of Mary Stuart, the Queen of Scots. The streets are shaken by political turmoil, and James is troubled by the crimes that he has witnessed. To enforce the change he desires he must decide upon three things; who is guilty, who is innocent, and who should not be messed with, but what will be the price to pay for justice served?

Rona Munro returns to Hampstead

After a string of successes with productions such as Bold Girls, The Maiden Stone, Snake, Little Eagles and work on Doctor Who - Rona Munro (winner of the Evening Standard and Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards in 2014) returns with the standalone play Mary. Roxana Silbert reunites with Munro to direct Mary, having previously directed her plays Iron and Little Eagles.

