Marriage Material London tickets

Adapted from the critically acclaimed novel by Sathnam Sanghera, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti (A Kind of People) brings Marriage Material to the stage - and it’s a match made in heaven. Book your official tickets to this sweeping family portrait today.

About Marriage Material

“In our shops we will be Kings of England. And we will make this place our place.”

The Bains’ corner shop in Wolverhampton has been at the centre of the family for three generations.

In 1969, Mrs Bains is balancing running the business, caring for her ailing husband and the demands of her two headstrong daughters, who each have their eye on a different kind of future.

In the present day, a family tragedy pulls Arjan Bains back from a life in London. The shop represents everything he was trying to escape, but with his mother insisting it remain open, how long can he stay away?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti’s previous works have won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for the best English language play written by a woman, and have been shortlisted for the John Whiting Award.

Sathnam Sanghera's novel, Marriage Material, was shortlisted for the prestigious Costa Book Awards. He won the Mind Book of the Year in 2009 and Journalist of the Year in 2006 and 2009.

Marriage Material Creatives

Writer - Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti

- Sathnam Sanghera Director - Iqbal Khan

Marriage Material Cast

Casting to be announced.