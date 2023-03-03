Tickets for Marjorie Prime are available now!

If you had the choice to keep an artificial version of a loved one, would you? Marjorie Prime is a chilling futuristic production that plays upon human desire and vulnerability by the award-winning Jordan Harrison. Book your tickets to see this hair-raising tale on the stage of the Menier Chocolate Factory today!

About Marjorie Prime

During the dawn of artificial intelligence, people will go to the extreme in order to cope with loss. In Marjorie Prime, residents of a distant future seek to resurrect the dead as a pixelated and replicated form that retains chunks of information from the past. Exploring the depths and complexity of the human psyche, Marjorie Prime raises the question of whether any part of the human spirit could ever be replaced with technology.

A mess of fragmented, fading memories, 85-year-old Marjorie is given respite in the form of a gorgeous new companion who is designed to feed her the story of her life. If we were presented with the opportunity, what would we remember and what would we forget?

The cast and creatives of Marjorie Prime

The cast of Marjorie Prime includes Olivier Award winner Nancy Carroll (Manor, The Magistrate, After the Dance) in the role of Tess, Olivier Award nominee Richard Fleeshman (Company, The Last Ship) as Walter, Tony Jayawardena (The Fir Tree, Twelfth Night) as Jon and veteran of the stage and screen Anne Reid (A Woman of No Importance, Fracked!) as Majorie.

Marjorie Prime is directed by Dominic Dromgoole, with set and costume design by Jonathan Fensom and lighting design by Emma Chapman. Marjorie Prime is written by Jordan Harrison, his plays include Maple and Vine, T_he Grown-Up_, Doris to Darlene, Amazons and their Men and many more!

