    Offer Marjorie Prime Tickets at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London

    Marjorie Prime

    Marjorie Prime is a futuristic and chilling introspection into the human psyche.

    Performance dates
    05 March – 6 May 2023.

    Offer Marjorie Prime Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO FEES Valid for all performances Excluding 15 March 2023 Book by 3 Feb 2023

    Next Available Performances of Marjorie Prime

    TODAY is 20th January 2023

    March 2023 April 2023 May 2023

